(PHOTOS) Nussrat Jahan inspired 8 saree designs for a modern look

Entertainment
Nussrat Jahan looks beautiful in a light blue georgette saree with silver lace border and intricate designs
Nussrat Jahan's bold red net saree with heavy work is perfect for weddings and receptions
Nussrat Jahan pairs a pink cotton saree with a bralette blouse for a glamorous look. Pink lipstick completes the look
Nussrat's elegant botanical print georgette saree is perfect for summer weddings or casual parties
Nussrat's signature white saree is ideal for day events. Pair it with jhumkas, a sleek bun, and a halter neck blouse
Nussrat's glamorous black saree with silver lace is best paired with nude makeup
Nussrat's stylish red chiffon saree paired with a modern blouse creates a classy look
Nussrat Jahan's trendy purple organza saree with heavy accessories sets style goals
Ajith Kumar Net Worth: Know assets, Cars, Bikes and more of star
Yash Net worth: Know assets, income and more of KGF star
Yash Birthday: KGF star's career highlights, records and upcoming film
John Abraham to Dino Morea: Bipasha Basu's dating life before marriage