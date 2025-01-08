Entertainment

(PHOTOS) Nussrat Jahan inspired 8 saree designs for a modern look

Light Blue Georgette Embroidered Saree

Nussrat Jahan looks beautiful in a light blue georgette saree with silver lace border and intricate designs

Red Net Saree

Nussrat Jahan's bold red net saree with heavy work is perfect for weddings and receptions

Pink Printed Cotton Saree

Nussrat Jahan pairs a pink cotton saree with a bralette blouse for a glamorous look. Pink lipstick completes the look

Botanical Print Saree

Nussrat's elegant botanical print georgette saree is perfect for summer weddings or casual parties

White Saree

Nussrat's signature white saree is ideal for day events. Pair it with jhumkas, a sleek bun, and a halter neck blouse

Black Saree with Silver Lace

Nussrat's glamorous black saree with silver lace is best paired with nude makeup

Red Chiffon Saree

Nussrat's stylish red chiffon saree paired with a modern blouse creates a classy look

Purple Organza Saree

Nussrat Jahan's trendy purple organza saree with heavy accessories sets style goals

