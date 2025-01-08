Yash Birthday: KGF star's career highlights, records and upcoming film

Entertainment
South superstar Yash turns 39. Yash was born in 1986 in Hassan, Karnataka. He started his career in television.
The KGF star's real name is not Yash, but Naveen Kumar Gowda. However, he changed his name after entering the acting field.
Yash started his career working in TV serials in 2000. He appeared in shows like Uttaran, Silli Lalli, Nanda Gokula, Shiva, and Male Billu.
Yash stepped into films in 2007 with Jambada Hudugi. He then appeared in films like Rocky, Kallara Santhe, Gokula, Rajadhani, Lucky, and Jaanu.
Yash worked in 19 films before KGF 1. However, he didn't gain recognition. Then, KGF 1, released in 2018, made him a star overnight.
Yash's film KGF created a sensation not only in India but also at the global box office. Made on a budget of 80 crores, it earned 250 crores. Yash became known internationally.
KGF 2, released in 2022, shattered box office records, earning 1250 crores. It became the second highest-grossing film worldwide that year, despite a budget of 100 crores.
Yash's upcoming projects include Toxic, which may release this year. He is also making his Bollywood debut with Ramayana, slated for a 2026 release.
