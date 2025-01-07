John Abraham to Dino Morea: Bipasha Basu's dating life before marriage

Entertainment
Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu's relationship was once highly publicized. However, they broke up shortly after
Bipasha Basu and John Abraham's relationship is no secret. They even lived together, but later parted ways
Bipasha Basu and Rana Daggubati's alleged affair was in the news, but they never confirmed it
News of Bipasha Basu and Cristiano Ronaldo's alleged affair was widely discussed, but neither of them ever addressed it
Bipasha Basu was also linked with Harman Baweja
Bipasha Basu then fell for Karan Singh Grover, who is 4 years younger than her. They got married and have a daughter named Devi
(PHOTOS) A peek into Hrithik Roshan’s lavish Mumbai home
(Photos) Hania Aamir's stylish salwar suit designs for office wear
Nayanthara Net Worth: Check her houses, private jet, cars and more
Sara Tendulkar sports a trendy new haircut – PHOTOS