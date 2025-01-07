Entertainment

John Abraham to Dino Morea: Bipasha Basu's dating life before marriage

Dino Morea

Dino Morea and Bipasha Basu's relationship was once highly publicized. However, they broke up shortly after

John Abraham

Bipasha Basu and John Abraham's relationship is no secret. They even lived together, but later parted ways

Rana Daggubati

Bipasha Basu and Rana Daggubati's alleged affair was in the news, but they never confirmed it

Cristiano Ronaldo

News of Bipasha Basu and Cristiano Ronaldo's alleged affair was widely discussed, but neither of them ever addressed it

Harman Baweja

Bipasha Basu was also linked with Harman Baweja

Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu then fell for Karan Singh Grover, who is 4 years younger than her. They got married and have a daughter named Devi

