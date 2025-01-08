Ajith Kumar Net Worth: Know assets, Cars, Bikes and more of star

Entertainment
Ajith Kumar, who charges between Rs.100 to 120 crores per film, has also invested in various companies.
Ajith Kumar also owns a luxury jet worth Rs.25 crores.
Ajith, who lives in a lavish Chennai house, competed in MRF Racing Series (2010) & JK Racing Asia Series (2011).
He owns luxury cars worth Rs.36 crores, including a Lamborghini and a BMW 7 Series 740 Li worth Rs.34 crores.
Ajith Kumar owns Aprilia Caponord, BMW S1000 RR, and BMW K1300 S bikes, priced between 10 to 15 lakhs.
Actor Ajith Kumar's net worth is estimated to be over Rs.350 crores.
Yash Net worth: Know assets, income and more of KGF star
Yash Birthday: KGF star's career highlights, records and upcoming film
John Abraham to Dino Morea: Bipasha Basu's dating life before marriage
(PHOTOS) A peek into Hrithik Roshan’s lavish Mumbai home