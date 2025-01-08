Entertainment

Ajith Kumar Net Worth: Know assets, Cars, Bikes and more of star

Image credits: our own

Ajith Kumar's Remuneration

Ajith Kumar, who charges between Rs.100 to 120 crores per film, has also invested in various companies.

Image credits: X

Ajith Kumar's Luxury Jet

Ajith Kumar also owns a luxury jet worth Rs.25 crores.

Image credits: X

Ajith Kumar's House

Ajith, who lives in a lavish Chennai house, competed in MRF Racing Series (2010) & JK Racing Asia Series (2011).

Image credits: X

Ajith Kumar's Car Collection

He owns luxury cars worth Rs.36 crores, including a Lamborghini and a BMW 7 Series 740 Li worth Rs.34 crores.

Image credits: X

Ajith Kumar's Bikes

Ajith Kumar owns Aprilia Caponord, BMW S1000 RR, and BMW K1300 S bikes, priced between 10 to 15 lakhs.

Image credits: X

Ajith Kumar's Net Worth

Actor Ajith Kumar's net worth is estimated to be over Rs.350 crores.

Image credits: X

