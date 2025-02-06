(PHOTOS) Nora Fatehi inspired body hugging legenga designs

Entertainment
Flaunt your figure like Nora in a golden body fitted lehenga with a golden sequined cut-out blouse
Try Nora's modern look with a body fitted self-work skirt, crop top, and jacket
Recreate Nora's mermaid style lehenga with a strappy blouse and a stringed cape
For a sober and elegant look, choose an ice blue net A-line lehenga with a strappy blouse and net dupatta
Embrace a royal look with a white 3D floral lehenga, elbow sleeves blouse, and white feathers
A nude shade lehenga with a 3D patterned sleeveless blouse and body fitted net skirt offers an attractive look
For a bold and glamorous look, choose a flowy body fitted skirt with a keyhole design
