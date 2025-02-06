Entertainment

Nora Fatehi Birthday: Discover Net worth, career, and Bollywood rise

The Item Girl Turns 33

Bollywood's renowned dance icon, Nora Fatehi, celebrates her 33rd birthday. She was born in 1992 in Toronto, Canada.

Nora Fatehi: Famous for Her Moves

Nora Fatehi is celebrated for her captivating dance moves, especially in item numbers.

Nora Fatehi's Inspiring Struggle

Nora Fatehi enjoys a luxurious life today, but few know the struggles she faced to reach this point.

Nora Arrived in India with $5,000

Nora revealed in an interview that she arrived in India with only $5,000. Initially, she shared a flat with nine other girls.

Nora Fatehi's Debut in 2014

After numerous auditions, Nora finally got her break. She debuted in 2014 with the film 'Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans' and appeared in 'Baahubali's' dance number 'Manohari'.

Nora Fatehi's Impressive Fees

Once with just $5,000, Nora now charges $150,000-$200,000 per dance number. She has also judged several dance reality shows.

Nora's Work in Hindi & South Films

Nora has worked in Bollywood, Telugu, and Malayalam films. She was also a contestant on Salman Khan's show 'Bigg Boss 9'.

