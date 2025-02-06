Nora Fatehi Birthday: Discover Net worth, career, and Bollywood rise

Entertainment
Bollywood's renowned dance icon, Nora Fatehi, celebrates her 33rd birthday. She was born in 1992 in Toronto, Canada.
Nora Fatehi is celebrated for her captivating dance moves, especially in item numbers.
Nora Fatehi enjoys a luxurious life today, but few know the struggles she faced to reach this point.
Nora revealed in an interview that she arrived in India with only $5,000. Initially, she shared a flat with nine other girls.
After numerous auditions, Nora finally got her break. She debuted in 2014 with the film 'Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans' and appeared in 'Baahubali's' dance number 'Manohari'.
Once with just $5,000, Nora now charges $150,000-$200,000 per dance number. She has also judged several dance reality shows.
Nora has worked in Bollywood, Telugu, and Malayalam films. She was also a contestant on Salman Khan's show 'Bigg Boss 9'.
Nora Fatehi Birthday: Net worth, assets, lifestyle of Moroccan actress
