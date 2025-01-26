Entertainment

Alia to Bipasha: 5 Stars dazzle in black at Sabyasachi's anniversary

Golden Shimmer Work Black Net Saree

Sharvari dazzled in a stunning black net saree with golden shimmer work and a golden-bordered design at Sabyasachi's 25th anniversary, creating a regal look.

Plain Black Silk Saree

Alia Bhatt looks amazing in this plain black silk saree. The actress wore it gracefully in an open pallu style. You can try such a saree at any function.

Black Sitara Transparent Net Saree

The beauty of this saree is undeniable. Stunning black sequins adorn this Sabyasachi designer saree, breaking the monotony of the black color.

Zari Work Broad Border Silk Saree

Bipasha Basu’s black silk saree features intricate zari work, with a broad border from the pallu to the edge, creating a stunning contrast for fair skin tones.

Alia's Plunging V-Neck Golden Blouse

Alia paired this plain silk black saree with a designer plunging V-neck golden sequin blouse. It's backless and has a single back strap, accessorized with heavy danglers.

Jacket Style Full Sleeve Blouse

This jacket-style blouse with full sleeves and a collar neckline looks amazing. It features golden shimmery sleeves added to the black, giving it a very impressive look.

Plain Zero Neck Full Sleeve Blouse

Bipasha Basu paired this zari work heavy saree with the currently trending plain zero neck full sleeve blouse. It has no work, and its simplicity is its beauty.

Square Neck Cut Sleeve Blouse

This square neck cut sleeve blouse with Sitara work looks amazing. Wearing it enhances the decency of the net saree. The good space in the neckline allows the diamond set to shine.

