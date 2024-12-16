Entertainment
When Western music's magic was at its peak, a young man from Mumbai captivated the world with the tabla's melody, becoming a global icon
A 5-time Grammy Award winner throughout his career, Ustad Zakir Hussain created history by winning 3 Grammy Awards in a single night at the 66th Grammys
The maestro has had the opportunity to perform with the world's greatest musicians
His 1992 Planet Drum with Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart won a Grammy Award. This brought classical music to a global audience.
Ustad Zakir Hussain's 1973 fusion project was unprecedented. It was with English guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L. Shankar, and percussionist T.H. 'Vikku' Vinayakram
The maestro blended Indian classical music with jazz, creating a unique sound never heard before. He collaborated with Western musicians on fusion and improvisation
Ustad Zakir Hussain received the Padma Shri, one of the country's highest civilian honors, in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023
Zakir Hussain was specially invited by then-US President Barack Obama to perform at an all-star global concert at the White House
73-year-old Zakir Hussain passed away on Sunday at a hospital in San Francisco. He had been hospitalized for two weeks with heart-related ailments
