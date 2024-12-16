Entertainment

Special invitation to perform at the White House

When Western music's magic was at its peak, a young man from Mumbai captivated the world with the tabla's melody, becoming a global icon

Created history by winning 3 Grammys in one night

A 5-time Grammy Award winner throughout his career, Ustad Zakir Hussain created history by winning 3 Grammy Awards in a single night at the 66th Grammys

Performed with the world's greatest musicians

The maestro has had the opportunity to perform with the world's greatest musicians

Classical music reached global audience with 1992 Grammy

His 1992 Planet Drum with Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart won a Grammy Award. This brought classical music to a global audience.

Worked on fusion projects

Ustad Zakir Hussain's 1973 fusion project was unprecedented. It was with English guitarist John McLaughlin, violinist L. Shankar, and percussionist T.H. 'Vikku' Vinayakram

Blended classical music with jazz

The maestro blended Indian classical music with jazz, creating a unique sound never heard before. He collaborated with Western musicians on fusion and improvisation

Various awards including Padma Awards

Ustad Zakir Hussain received the Padma Shri, one of the country's highest civilian honors, in 1988, the Padma Bhushan in 2002, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2023

Performed at White House on special invitation

Zakir Hussain was specially invited by then-US President Barack Obama to perform at an all-star global concert at the White House

Music world stunned

73-year-old Zakir Hussain passed away on Sunday at a hospital in San Francisco. He had been hospitalized for two weeks with heart-related ailments

