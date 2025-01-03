Manichitrathazhu to Bhool Bhulaiyaa: Hit film with 5 remakes, 2 sequel

Entertainment
Film remakes are common in the industry. Some of them are hits, while others are flops. However, very few films are hits despite having multiple remakes
Let's learn about one such film. This is the Malayalam film 'Manichitrathazhu', starring Mohanlal and Suresh Gopi, which was released in 1993. It was a huge hit at the time
In 2004, its remake was released under the name 'Apthamitra'. Made on a budget of 3 crores, the film collected 20 crore rupees at the time
Then in 2005, another remake was released under the name 'Chandramukhi'. Made with 19 crore rupees, the film collected 60 crore rupees
In 2005, another remake was released in Bengali under the name 'Rajmohol'. This also shook the box office
In 2007, it was released in Hindi under the name 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. Made with 30 crore rupees, the film collected 85 crores
The second part of this film was released in 2022 and collected 260 crores, and the third part was released in 2024 and collected 500.51 crore rupees
