(PHOTOS) Manushi Chhillar inspired saree for stylish look

Metallic Tissue Saree for a Simple, Elegant Look

For a simple and elegant Muh Dikhai look, try a metallic tissue saree like Manushi Chhillar. Pair it with a golden blouse

Peach Saree for a Royal Muh Dikhai Look

Subtle colors look royal on new brides. Try a peach horizontal stripe shimmer saree with a sleeveless blouse, like Manushi Chhillar

Rust Green Chanderi Saree for Muh Dikhai

Impress your in-laws with a rust green Chanderi saree. Pair it with a deep-neck sleeveless blouse

Off-White Cutwork Saree with Heavy Blouse

An off-white cutwork saree with star work paired with a heavy, full-sleeved blouse is a stunning choice

Elegant Peach Saree with Silver Border

For a sober and elegant look, choose a peach saree with a silver border and a matching silver strappy blouse

Golden Banarasi Saree for the New Bride

A golden Banarasi saree is a beautiful choice for a new bride's Muh Dikhai ceremony

Burnt Orange Bandhani Saree with Gold Zari

Try a burnt orange Bandhani saree with gold zari work for your Muh Dikhai, inspired by Manushi Chhillar

