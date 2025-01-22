(PHOTOS) Manushi Chhillar inspired saree for stylish look

Entertainment
For a simple and elegant Muh Dikhai look, try a metallic tissue saree like Manushi Chhillar. Pair it with a golden blouse
Subtle colors look royal on new brides. Try a peach horizontal stripe shimmer saree with a sleeveless blouse, like Manushi Chhillar
Impress your in-laws with a rust green Chanderi saree. Pair it with a deep-neck sleeveless blouse
An off-white cutwork saree with star work paired with a heavy, full-sleeved blouse is a stunning choice
For a sober and elegant look, choose a peach saree with a silver border and a matching silver strappy blouse
A golden Banarasi saree is a beautiful choice for a new bride's Muh Dikhai ceremony
Try a burnt orange Bandhani saree with gold zari work for your Muh Dikhai, inspired by Manushi Chhillar
