(PHOTOS) Inside Ram Kapoor Alibaug bungalow; Check HERE

Entertainment
The drawing-room of Ram Kapoor's bungalow
Ram's tastefully decorated dining room
The bungalow features a pool and garden
Family photos adorn the bungalow walls
Ram's home gym for his fitness routine
A special area for Ram's pet dog
Namrata Shirodkar VS Shilpa Shirodhka: Who's the true style icon?
Ritu Shivpuri Birthday: Explore her career, life, and unknown facts
(PHOTOS) Inside Namrata Sirodkar, Mahesh Babu's luxury Hyderabad home
Loveyapa to Chhaava: 5 New films releasing THIS Valentine's week