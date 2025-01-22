Entertainment

Nayanthara to Samantha: 7 South Indian actresses no makeup looks

Anushka Shetty

43-year-old Anushka Shetty looks like this without makeup.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

37-year-old Samantha Ruth Prabhu's no-makeup look might shock you.

Kajal Aggarwal

You've probably never seen 39-year-old Kajal Aggarwal without makeup.

Trisha Krishnan

You might not recognize 41-year-old Trisha Krishnan without makeup.

Sai Pallavi

This is what 32-year-old Sai Pallavi looks like without makeup.

Nayanthara

People are having trouble recognizing 40-year-old Nayanthara without makeup.

