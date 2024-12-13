Entertainment
Kriti Sanon lives in Amitabh Bachchan's duplex in Juhu. She pays a rent of 10 lakh rupees per month.
Kartik Aaryan lives on rent in Shahid Kapoor's house. He pays a rent of 7.5 lakh rupees per month.
Jacqueline Fernandez lives on rent at Priyanka Chopra's house in Juhu, Mumbai. She pays 6.78 lakh rupees per month.
According to media reports, Varun Dhawan shifted to a rented house with his wife after becoming a father. He pays 8.5 lakh rupees per month.
According to media reports, Aditi Rao Hydari lives on rent at Malaika Arora's house. She pays 2.31 lakh rupees per month.
Ali Fazal lives in a rented house in Mumbai with his wife Richa Chadha. They pay around 3 lakh rupees per month in rent.
Ayushmann Khurrana is also included in this list. He pays a rent of 5.5 lakh rupees per month.
