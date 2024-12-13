Entertainment

Dharmendra to Boney: 6 Celebs who lived with girlfriends while married

Image credits: Social Media

Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal tops this list. He lived with his girlfriend Gabriella. They also have 2 children.

Farhan Akhtar

After ending his first marriage, Farhan Akhtar lived in a live-in relationship with Shibani Dandekar.

Pawan Kalyan

According to media reports, Pawan Kalyan lived with actress Renu Desai before divorcing his wife Nandini.

Boney Kapoor

According to media reports, Boney Kapoor lived with Sridevi despite being married to his first wife Mona Shourie.

Dharmendra

Dharmendra lived with Hema Malini while being married. He later married her.

Aditya Pancholi

Actor Aditya Pancholi lived with Kangana Ranaut despite being married to Zarina Wahab.

Mouni Roy's stunning luxury home in Mumbai: A glimpse inside

PHOTOS: Keerthy Suresh’s 8 elegant saree outfits to recreate right now

Tauba-Tauba to Dekha Tenu: Top 10 Most viewed songs of 2024

Who is Priyanka Halder? Meet VIRAL actress from India’s Got Latent