Dharmendra to Boney: 6 Celebs who lived with girlfriends while married

Entertainment
Arjun Rampal tops this list. He lived with his girlfriend Gabriella. They also have 2 children.
After ending his first marriage, Farhan Akhtar lived in a live-in relationship with Shibani Dandekar.
According to media reports, Pawan Kalyan lived with actress Renu Desai before divorcing his wife Nandini.
According to media reports, Boney Kapoor lived with Sridevi despite being married to his first wife Mona Shourie.
Dharmendra lived with Hema Malini while being married. He later married her.
Actor Aditya Pancholi lived with Kangana Ranaut despite being married to Zarina Wahab.
