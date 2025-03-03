[PHOTOS] Bipasha Basu inspired 6 saree styles for dusky skin tones

Entertainment
If dusky women want to look stylish and beautiful, they can copy Bipasha Basu's style. You can also look beautiful by copying Bipasha's saree style
To give yourself a graceful look, you can carry a net saree like Bipasha Basu. This saree has a wide border with golden work, which is making the saree beautiful
You can also carry a rich velvet saree. This saree has a heavy zari border with battlements. Also, there are dots on the entire saree, which are giving it a rich look
Banarasi saree always gives a great look. This saree has a wide golden border, which has very fine work done on it. Also, there are golden dots all over the saree
Bengali cotton saree also gives a graceful look. There is a red border and a beautiful pallu on the white saree. You can wear it in in-house puja
Heavy saree with silver work also gives a sober look. It has work done with silver threads and gota patti all over the saree. Also, a silver border is attached
Heavy silk saree will also look very beautiful on dusky women. A wide stripe border is attached to the entire saree. Also, there is a golden design on the bottom of the saree
