Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut's Graceful Suit and Kurti Styles

Simple Frock Kurti Churidar Suit

Kangana looks stunning in this simple Anarkali full-length kurta and dupatta. This simple frock kurti churidar suit will enhance any girl's look.

Printed Floral Net Dupatta Suit

Late design patterns never get old. You can definitely include a printed floral net dupatta suit like Kangana in your collection. It's best for small and big occasions.

Kalamkari Antique Straight Pant Suit

Kangana looks amazing in this printed kurta-dupatta with striped straight pants. This Kalamkari antique suit is perfect for a vintage look.

Heavy Zardozi Work Dhoti Suit

Kangana wears this Punjabi suit in a yellow, green, and purple color combination with heavy zardozi work. Every girl will look gorgeous in such a pattern.

Tassels Work Pastel Suit Set

Kangana's full-length tassels work pastel suit set looks stunning. She paired it with long palazzo pants, which also enhances her height.

Lining Long Anarkali with Dhoti

Kangana looks amazing in this designer suit. She wears a lining long Anarkali style kurti with dhoti pattern salwar. The entire suit has gota work.

Floral Embroidery Churidar Suit

Kangana wears a mehndi-colored churidar kurta salwar set and completes the look with heels. The dupatta is kept simple with lace.

