Entertainment
Kangana looks stunning in this simple Anarkali full-length kurta and dupatta. This simple frock kurti churidar suit will enhance any girl's look.
Late design patterns never get old. You can definitely include a printed floral net dupatta suit like Kangana in your collection. It's best for small and big occasions.
Kangana looks amazing in this printed kurta-dupatta with striped straight pants. This Kalamkari antique suit is perfect for a vintage look.
Kangana wears this Punjabi suit in a yellow, green, and purple color combination with heavy zardozi work. Every girl will look gorgeous in such a pattern.
Kangana's full-length tassels work pastel suit set looks stunning. She paired it with long palazzo pants, which also enhances her height.
Kangana looks amazing in this designer suit. She wears a lining long Anarkali style kurti with dhoti pattern salwar. The entire suit has gota work.
Kangana wears a mehndi-colored churidar kurta salwar set and completes the look with heels. The dupatta is kept simple with lace.
