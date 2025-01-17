Entertainment
'Life is full of happiness and tears, be strong and have faith'. This statement by Kareena shows that she faces situations with great strength.
'I never take my success and failure seriously. The only thing that matters is not to stop, but to keep moving forward. If I fall, I get up and move forward again.'
I like to do my own work and what I do is right.
Staying fit even with increasing age will prevent you from looking old. Then no one can ignore you.
I am not a home breaker. And I can never do that.
I want a man I can keep. Kareena said this about Saif.
