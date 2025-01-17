Samantha Ruth Prabhu charged Rs 5 Crore FEE for 3-minute song?

Entertainment
Samantha, who made her film debut with Ye Maaya Chesave, quickly gained recognition as a talented actress.
She has acted with almost all the star actors and achieved great success. Later, she married Naga Chaitanya.
Just when everything seemed right, problems in her married life changed Samantha's life.
After the divorce, she was diagnosed with myositis. However, Samantha has recovered and is moving forward.
After a short break, she grabbed attention again with the song 'Oo Antava' in Pushpa 1.
There were reports that Samantha received ₹5 crore for this 3-minute song, but there was no official announcement.
She recently appeared in the web series Citadel. She has not made any announcements about future projects.
