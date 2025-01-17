Entertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu charged Rs 5 Crore FEE for 3-minute song?

Debut with Ye Maaya Chesave

Samantha, who made her film debut with Ye Maaya Chesave, quickly gained recognition as a talented actress.

Acted with All Star Actors

She has acted with almost all the star actors and achieved great success. Later, she married Naga Chaitanya.

Personal Issues

Just when everything seemed right, problems in her married life changed Samantha's life.

Health Issues

After the divorce, she was diagnosed with myositis. However, Samantha has recovered and is moving forward.

In Pushpa 1

After a short break, she grabbed attention again with the song 'Oo Antava' in Pushpa 1.

Remuneration

There were reports that Samantha received ₹5 crore for this 3-minute song, but there was no official announcement.

Citadel

She recently appeared in the web series Citadel. She has not made any announcements about future projects.

