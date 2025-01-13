Entertainment

Anushka to Geeta: 7 Actresses who left films after marrying cricketers

Image credits: Getty

Geeta Basra

Harbhajan Singh's wife, Geeta Basra, distanced herself from the film industry after marriage.

Hazel Keech

Hazel Keech is also on this list. She stopped working in films after marrying Yuvraj Singh.

Sagarika Ghatge

Sagarika, known for Chak De! India, left acting after marrying Zaheer Khan.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma took a break from acting after marrying Virat Kohli.

Sangeeta Bijlani

Mohammad Azharuddin's second wife, Sangeeta Bijlani, quit acting after marriage. However, the couple divorced a few years ago.

