Anushka to Geeta: 7 Actresses who left films after marrying cricketers

Entertainment
Harbhajan Singh's wife, Geeta Basra, distanced herself from the film industry after marriage.
Hazel Keech is also on this list. She stopped working in films after marrying Yuvraj Singh.
Sagarika, known for Chak De! India, left acting after marrying Zaheer Khan.
Anushka Sharma took a break from acting after marrying Virat Kohli.
Mohammad Azharuddin's second wife, Sangeeta Bijlani, quit acting after marriage. However, the couple divorced a few years ago.
