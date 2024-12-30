(PHOTOS) Kajol inspired saree looks for women with dusky complexion

Entertainment
Kajol wears a brown tassel border saree. The metallic tassel design with embroidery work on the border makes it special
The blue zari saree with a broad border features booti work. Such sarees look stunning on women with darker complexions
The red embroidered saree has a simple and sober look. Pair it with a matching cutout blouse
The pink embroidered saree looks beautiful on Kajol's darker complexion. A pink saree like Kajol's is a must-have
An organza floral saree will enhance your dusky complexion. Pair it with a deep square neck blouse
If you're looking for a fashionable saree for an office party, try a parrot green silk saree. Such sarees are available for around 1500 Rupees
