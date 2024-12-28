Entertainment

(PHOTOS) Hansika Motwani inspired lehenga styles for pear-shaped body

Hansika Motwani's Lehenga Looks

Flaunt your pear-shaped body like Hansika with a high-waist lehenga and sleeveless blouse

Try a Pastel Lehenga Look

Embrace pastel hues with a flared lehenga featuring zari flower work and a full-sleeved transparent blouse

Sequined Fish Cut Lehenga

A red sequined fish cut lehenga with a strappy blouse and net dupatta complements pear-shaped figures

Neon Green Flared Lehenga

Rock a neon green A-line lehenga with a wide-strap blouse and a side-draped dupatta

White Floral Print Lehenga

Look charming in a white lehenga with red and green floral prints, paired with a matching blouse and white dupatta

Lehenga with Jacket Style Blouse

Layer a sleeveless blouse with an open-sleeve jacket over a printed lehenga for a stylish look

Off-Shoulder Blouse with Lehenga

A striped tissue lehenga with an off-shoulder blouse and side-draped dupatta is perfect for pear-shaped bodies

