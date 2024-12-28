Game Changer to War 2: 4 Kiara Adavni movies set for release in 2025

Entertainment
Kiara Advani is considered one of Bollywood's talented actresses. She proved herself in Kabir Singh and Satyaprem Ki Katha
Kiara Advani will be seen in the film Game Changer with Ram Charan in 2025. The New Year could bring a big gift for Kiara
Kiara Advani has high hopes from Game Changer with Ram Charan. It is directed by visionary S. Shankar. This movie may release on January 10, 2025, on Pongal
Kiara is awaiting another South movie, Toxic. Her co-star is KGF fame Yash. This film is reportedly based on a drug cartel in Goa
The shooting of Toxic started in mid-2024. It will be released all over India, starring Yash, Kiara Advani, and Nayanthara in lead roles
Kiara joins Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR in War 2, a sequel to the hit spy franchise. It's expected to be even bigger
War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It stars Kiara Advani, Hrithik Roshan, and Jr. NTR in lead roles. Its shooting may be completed by April 2025
Ranveer Singh replaces Shahrukh Khan in this movie. Kiara Advani will be in the lead role opposite him. The actress has high hopes from this film
