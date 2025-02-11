Entertainment

(PHOTOS) Bengali actress Mimi Chakraborty inspired saree styles

Sheer Golden Saree

Want to cast a spell on your husband on your wedding night? Wear a golden transparent tissue saree with a deep-neck golden blouse

White Transparent Saree with Maroon Blouse

For an Indo-western look on your wedding night, try a white tissue saree with a border and a maroon velvet blouse

Yellow Floral Print Saree

Yellow looks stunning on new brides. Wear a yellow and red floral print saree with a red blouse for your wedding night

Self-Work Banarasi Saree

A Banarasi saree is a must-have. Try a magenta pink Banarasi saree with self-golden zari work and a sleeveless blouse

White Net Transparent Saree

This Mimi Chakraborty look is glamorous. A white net saree with thread work and a feathered full-sleeved blouse

Golden Sheer Saree

For a bold wedding night look, try a golden net transparent saree with a golden strappy blouse

Satin Silk Saree

A satin silk saree is glamorous. Mimi pairs a purple satin saree with a heavy purple blouse

