Entertainment

(PHOTOS) Athiya Shetty inspired lehenga for special occasions

Athiya Shetty Lehenga Looks

Try a simple net lehenga for a sober look like Athiya Shetty without spending a fortune

Monochrome Lehenga from a Saree

Transform a pastel floral saree into a matching lehenga with full sleeves and a net dupatta

Recreate Athiya's Red Lehenga

Recreate Athiya's straight-cut red lehenga with a designed bottom, sleeveless blouse, and net dupatta

Bandhani Print Lehenga

Create a flared bandhani lehenga with siroski work from an old shaded saree and pair it with a yellow blouse

Silk Lehenga Design

A flared pink silk lehenga is perfect for a flattering look, especially on slim figures

Double Pleated Lehenga

Design a white lehenga with red prints and yellow buds, paired with a red cut-out sleeveless blouse

Banarasi Saree Lehenga

Repurpose a sky blue Banarasi saree into a pleated lehenga with a sleeveless blouse and matching dupatta

