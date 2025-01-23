Entertainment
Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhava' trailer is packed with stunning action and impactful dialogues. Here are 9 dialogues from the trailer…
The lion may be gone, but the shadow still roams the jungle.
We will tear the chest of the Mughal Sultanate if they dare to encroach upon the Maratha Empire.
We don't make noise, we hunt directly.
This war is an attempt to create Swaraj, Swaraj is God's will to protect every human being.
Every man of the Bhosale family is a mountain storm… so what can anyone do to him whose speed even the mountains cannot stop.
The time has come, now there will be war. We will burn Aurangzeb and his sultanate to ashes.
We will kill every attempt to defeat us, break every conspiracy, and fulfill the dream of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
If faith is with you, then war becomes a festival.
We dance with death’s anklets, Aurangzeb. Our death will birth a new Shiva, a new Sambha for Marathas, but your death will end the Mughal Sultanate.
