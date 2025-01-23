Entertainment

Chhaava Trailer: Vicky Kaushals powerful dialogues promise epic drama

Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhava' trailer is packed with stunning action and impactful dialogues. Here are 9 dialogues from the trailer…

Chhava Dialogue No. 1

The lion may be gone, but the shadow still roams the jungle.

Chhava Dialogue No. 2

We will tear the chest of the Mughal Sultanate if they dare to encroach upon the Maratha Empire.

Chhava Dialogue No. 3

We don't make noise, we hunt directly.

Chhava Dialogue No. 4

This war is an attempt to create Swaraj, Swaraj is God's will to protect every human being.

Chhava Dialogue No. 5

Every man of the Bhosale family is a mountain storm… so what can anyone do to him whose speed even the mountains cannot stop.

Chhava Dialogue No. 6

The time has come, now there will be war. We will burn Aurangzeb and his sultanate to ashes.

Chhava Dialogue No. 7

We will kill every attempt to defeat us, break every conspiracy, and fulfill the dream of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Chhava Dialogue No. 8

If faith is with you, then war becomes a festival.

Chhava Dialogue No. 9

We dance with death’s anklets, Aurangzeb. Our death will birth a new Shiva, a new Sambha for Marathas, but your death will end the Mughal Sultanate.

