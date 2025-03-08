(PHOTOS) Anushka Sharma inspired 8 saree designs under Rs. 1000

Entertainment
This green paper silk saree, adorned with golden zari work, is perfect for special occasions. While Anushka wore a pure paper silk saree
This pastel green net saree features glitter detailing. Virat's wife paired it with a bralette blouse. You can find similar sarees on online sites
Anushka Sharma looks elegant in this floral print organza saree. The blue saree features floral work. You can wear a similar saree with a straps blouse
This brown georgette saree features black lace detailing. You can easily wear this type of saree. Many sites, including Myntra and Amazon
While a pure Banarasi silk saree can be quite expensive, if you don't mind wearing a duplicate, you can find a similar red saree like Anushka's
If you want to channel Bollywood vibes, then keep a yellow chiffon saree in your closet. You can find this type of saree online
