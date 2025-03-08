Entertainment

(PHOTOS) Anushka Sharma inspired 8 saree designs under Rs. 1000

Green Paper Silk Saree

This green paper silk saree, adorned with golden zari work, is perfect for special occasions. While Anushka wore a pure paper silk saree

Glittery Net Saree

This pastel green net saree features glitter detailing. Virat's wife paired it with a bralette blouse. You can find similar sarees on online sites

Floral Print Organza Saree

Anushka Sharma looks elegant in this floral print organza saree. The blue saree features floral work. You can wear a similar saree with a straps blouse

Brown Georgette Saree

This brown georgette saree features black lace detailing. You can easily wear this type of saree. Many sites, including Myntra and Amazon

Red Banarasi Silk Saree

While a pure Banarasi silk saree can be quite expensive, if you don't mind wearing a duplicate, you can find a similar red saree like Anushka's 

Yellow Chiffon Saree

If you want to channel Bollywood vibes, then keep a yellow chiffon saree in your closet. You can find this type of saree online

