Shah Rukh to Virat Kohli-10 celebs making big money in Real Estate

Entertainment
Big B has 10 luxury apartments in Mumbai. Luxury bungalows named Jalsa and Pratiksha. Sold a luxurious apartment in Oshiwara for 83 crores, which was bought for 31 crores in 2021.
Mannat bungalow in Mumbai is worth around 200 cr. Has a luxurious villa on Palm Jumeirah in Dubai. Started a real estate project in Dubai named 'Royal Estates by Shah Rukh Khan'.
He has also invested in real estate. Has several apartments in Mumbai and a magnificent sea-facing bungalow. Also bought a luxurious villa in Goa, where he goes on vacation.
Salman Khan has a Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, where his family lives. He also has a large farmhouse in Panvel, where he spends most of his time.
Deepika recently bought a property worth 17 crores in Bandra, Mumbai. Has a magnificent property in Bangalore, where her family lives. Also has a magnificent house built there.
Ranveer Singh and his wife Deepika Padukone have bought a new sea-facing apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, worth 119 crores. Has a luxury bungalow in Alibaug worth 22 crores.
Actress Aishwarya Rai has several luxury properties in Mumbai and Dubai. Has bought a new apartment in Worli. She and Abhishek Bachchan have an apartment in BKC's Signature Towers.
Shilpa is also earning well from real estate investments. Has luxury properties in Mumbai, Dubai, and the UK. The family has a sea-facing bungalow in Juhu worth more than 100 Cr.
Former cricket captain MS Dhoni has a luxurious farmhouse in Ranchi. Has invested money in a major real estate firm Sila. Recently invested in leading real estate platform SILA.
Cricketer Virat Kohli has bought properties worth crores in Mumbai and Gurugram. Has a magnificent bungalow in Alibaug, Mumbai. He is said to have more than 100 crore rupees.
