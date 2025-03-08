(PHOTOS) Anushka Sharma inspired 7 stylish salwar suits

Entertainment
To look elegant and attractive at a women's party, wear a stylish check print churidar suit like Anushka. If you choose such a flared suit, you can achieve a young look
Such block printed suit sets are quite fashionable these days and you can easily find them. Silver and pearl earrings will be best with this floral print yellow suit
You can wear such a multi-color floral print Anarkali with glossy makeup and open straight hair. By wearing this, you will get an even more gorgeous look
Wear mojari shoes with such a handcraft ivory cotton suit. This suit will be available online for ₹1200 to ₹2000. Such patterns look great on every age group
Since it's still slightly cold in the mornings and evenings, you can look your best by wearing a straight length embroidery suit like Anushka Sharma to an Iftar party
Such a classy chikankari suit set will give you a stunning look. The golden embroidery work on this suit is giving a very classy look
