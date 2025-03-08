Entertainment
Drama is ongoing in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show currently depicts Armaan and Abhira leaving the Poddar House, leading to numerous troubles in their lives
The show will now depict Manish Goenka arriving with Swarna and Surekha where Abhira and Armaan are staying. Everyone will be shocked seeing their condition
Meanwhile, Manish Goenka will praise Armaan for taking a very difficult step, but says everything will be fine in the future. After this, they all leave from there
After this, when Charu learns that Armaan and Abhira have left the house, she will start calling them, but Kaveri clearly refuses to let her do so
Then Kaveri will say that until Armaan comes in front of her and apologizes and rubs his nose, she will not let him enter the house. Everyone will start listening to Dadi Sa
Armaan will get a call for a job interview and he will go to give it. In such a situation, it will be special to see whether Armaan gets the job or there will be twists
