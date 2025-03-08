Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma's Relationship Goals and Marriage Tips

Entertainment
Virat Kohli enjoys his married life with Anushka Sharma. Both Virat and Anushka spend quality time with their family along with their professional commitments.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli see God in each other. Both are very romantic with each other. Apart from being husband and wife, they are also good friends to each other.
Anushka and Virat Kohli met in 2013 during the shooting of a shampoo advertisement and then the conversation progressed. After friendship, they fell in love.
After giving birth, Anushka, who always backs Virat, took a sabbatical from work. Vamika and Akay, the couple's two children, are raised without glamour and splendour.
The relationship of love and marriage becomes even deeper when husband and wife do adventures together. Anushka and Virat keep doing madness with each other.
Anushka and Virat desire regular lives for their kids. It's claimed they'll settle in London. So they can avoid media.
Like Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, you can also strengthen your household. Staying together at every step with each other. Maintaining love and respect. Doing adventure.
