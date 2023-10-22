Parineeti Chopra's Birthday: 7 best films of the actress

Entertainment
Here are 7 films that received critical acclaim and are considered some of Parineeti Chopra's notable works.
This film marked Parineeti Chopra's debut and received critical acclaim for her performance. She played the role of Zoya, a fiery and independent character.
Parineeti received positive reviews for her role as Gayatri in this unconventional romantic comedy.
Starring Parineeti Chopra and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles in the film "Daawat-e-Ishq," Parineeti Chopra played the lead role of Gulrez "Gullu" Qadir.
She played the quirky and endearing character Meeta Solanki, and her performance was well-received.
In this crime drama, Parineeti played the role of Disha, and her chemistry with co-star Ranveer Singh was appreciated.
In this film, she portrayed the role of Bindu, a free-spirited woman, and her performance was praised.
"Saina" is a biographical sports drama film based on the life of Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal. The film stars Parineeti Chopra in the titular role of Saina Nehwal.