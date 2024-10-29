Deepika, Ajay or Akshay? Who is the richest star in Singham Again?

Entertainment
Rohit Shetty's Singham Again is set to release on November 1. Here, let's take a look at the net worths of the cast members and who is the richest among them.
Ajay Devgn will reprise his iconic role of cop Bajirao Singham. As per the CNBC report, Ajay has an estimated net worth of Rs 427 crore, but not the richest in Singham Again cast.
Fans are excited to see Deepika Padukone in a brand new avatar of Shakti Shetty aka 'Lady Singham'. The actress has a net worth of Rs 500 crore.
Kareena Kapoor is back in the Singham franchise as Singham's wife 'Avni'. The actress has an impressive net worth of Rs 485 crore.
Ranveer Singh will reprise his character of Sangram Bhalerao from the movie Simmba. As per reports, he has a net worth of Rs 362 crore.
As per reports, Arjun Kapoor has an estimated net worth of Rs 91 crore. Fans are eager to see him play the villain in the upcoming film Singham Again.
Tiger Shroff will be joining the Singham universe as ACP Satya. According to Money Mint, Tiger has an estimated net worth of Rs 248 crore.
Akshay Kumar is coming back to play his character of 'Veer Sooryavanshi' in Singham Again. Akshay has a net worth of Rs 2500 crore, making him the richest star in the cast.