Alia Bhatt on Kapoor Family Life

Image credits: Image: Ranbir - Alia fan page / Instagram

Alia Bhatt: The Ideal Daughter-in-Law

A good daughter-in-law embraces her in-laws. Alia Bhatt has fully integrated into the Kapoor family, showing respect for her mother-in-law and sister-in-law.

Alia Bhatt's Financial Acumen

Despite being 10 years younger than Ranbir, Alia demonstrates maturity in many aspects, including finances. They manage finances jointly, but she handles investments.

Bonding with Her Sister-in-Law

Alia shares a strong bond with her sister-in-law, Riddhima, and other Kapoor family members, including Kareena and Karisma.

Alia's First Friend After Marriage

In an interview, Alia revealed that her first friend after marriage was Neetu Kapoor.

An Organic Friendship Blossoms

Alia described her friendship with Neetu Kapoor as organic, more like friends than in-laws. She praised Neetu's chill nature and support.

Praising Neetu Kapoor's Qualities

Alia admires Neetu's positive approach and ability to handle situations lightly, highlighting their strong bond.

A Loving Mother-in-Law, Daughter-in-Law Bond

The mother-in-law, daughter-in-law relationship is often portrayed with conflict, but mutual respect fosters harmony.

Respect and Acceptance for Daughters-in-Law

Creating a welcoming environment for daughters-in-law is crucial for their integration into the family.

