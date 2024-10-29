Entertainment
A good daughter-in-law embraces her in-laws. Alia Bhatt has fully integrated into the Kapoor family, showing respect for her mother-in-law and sister-in-law.
Despite being 10 years younger than Ranbir, Alia demonstrates maturity in many aspects, including finances. They manage finances jointly, but she handles investments.
Alia shares a strong bond with her sister-in-law, Riddhima, and other Kapoor family members, including Kareena and Karisma.
In an interview, Alia revealed that her first friend after marriage was Neetu Kapoor.
Alia described her friendship with Neetu Kapoor as organic, more like friends than in-laws. She praised Neetu's chill nature and support.
Alia admires Neetu's positive approach and ability to handle situations lightly, highlighting their strong bond.
The mother-in-law, daughter-in-law relationship is often portrayed with conflict, but mutual respect fosters harmony.
Creating a welcoming environment for daughters-in-law is crucial for their integration into the family.