Padmaavat to Bajirao Mastani: 6 most expensive sets in Bollywood

Padmaavat to Bajirao Mastani are the 6 most expensive sets in Bollywood. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is famous for creating the most beautiful of sets

Bajirao Mastani

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Directed by Bhansali, starring the same pair lead and Priyanka Chopra, is the immortal love story of the two warriors- Bajirao and Mastani. This period drama was heavily celebrated

Jodhaa Akbar

This Ashutosh Gowarikar-directed venture was one of the grandest cinematographic experiences of its time. The grand sets drew awe of the people

Padmaavat

Padmaavat, directed by Bhansali, stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor. The film showcases grand set design and a historic tale of love

Devdas

Devdas, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Madhuri Dixit. It boasts opulent set design and a tragic love story

Mughal-E-Azam

Directed by K. Asif, stars Dilip Kumar and Madhubala. Known for lavish set design, it's a timeless epic depicting forbidden love in the Mughal era

