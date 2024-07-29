Orry TROLLED for new haircut, mocks '9-5 Jobs'

Entertainment
Internet sensation Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, shared his new haircut on social media on Sunday.
But his look drew scathing criticism from netizens who said he looked like a chicken.
“I wake up every evening with a big smile on my face, and I never feel out of place, and yes, you’re probably still working at a 9-5 pace.. and I wonder how bad that tastes.”
His caption intensified the outcry and accused him of being insensitive to those in traditional occupations. Orry's post received comments which were harshly critical.
Trolls ridiculed his look, making harsh analogies to chickens, while some questioned his fashion sense and asked the hairstylist's name.
"Bro, your entire character is centered on dissing folks who work 9 to 5. The nurses who delivered you worked 9-5, but whatever," wrote another.