Tamannaah Bhatia looks regal in purple-gold lehenga - See photos

Tamannaah Bhatia radiates elegance in a purple lehenga adorned with golden embroidery, leaving fans mesmerized by her regal appearance.

Tamannaah Bhatia shared photos on her Instagram wearing a gold lehenga paired with a blouse featuring a deep plunging neckline.

In the ethereal lehenga ensemble, she exuded grace while striking elegant poses for the photographs.

Tamannaah Bhatia opted for delicate silver jewelry to complement her heavily embroidered lehenga, creating a harmonious balance in her overall look.

She wore her hair down, parted in the middle, achieving a simple yet elegant appearance.

In terms of makeup, Tamannaah went for a subtle blush, light lipstick, and eyeshadow, completing the look with the addition of eyeliner.

Fans Reaction

Her appearance left fans in awe. One user called her, "Smoking hot 🔥" while a second fan commented, "Gorgeous queen ❤️❤️❤️"

Tamannaah Bhatia's Work Front

As for her work, Tamannaah Bhatia was recently part of the film "Bandra," where she shared the screen with Malayalam actor Dileep.

