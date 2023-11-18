Entertainment

Nayanthara birthday special: 6 unknown facts about the 'Jawan' actress

Image credits: Getty

Stage Name

Nayanthara was born Diana Mariam Kurian and her stage name Nayanthara was inspired by her debut film character in the film 'Manassinakkare. 

Image credits: Getty

Career start in modelling

Nayanthara began her career as a model before entering the film industry. Her modeling duties helped her break into the film industry.

Image credits: Getty

Multiple language proficiency

Nayanthara possesses a wide range of linguistic abilities. She has primarily acted in Tamil and Telugu films, but she has also appeared in Malayalam, Kannada, and Bollywood films.

Image credits: Instagram

Philanthropy

She is active in philanthropic activities and has contributed to a variety of causes, including orphaned children's welfare and animal rights.

Image credits: Instagram

Successful career

Nayanthara has had a very successful career, receiving various honors and prizes for her performances. She is regarded as a leading actress in the South Indian cinema industry.

Image credits: Instagram

Personal life

Nayanthara is noted for keeping her private life discreet. She stays low profile when it comes to her personal relationships and life outside of the film industry.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One