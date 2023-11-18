Nayanthara birthday special: 6 unknown facts about the 'Jawan' actress

Entertainment
Nayanthara was born Diana Mariam Kurian and her stage name Nayanthara was inspired by her debut film character in the film 'Manassinakkare.
Nayanthara began her career as a model before entering the film industry. Her modeling duties helped her break into the film industry.
Nayanthara possesses a wide range of linguistic abilities. She has primarily acted in Tamil and Telugu films, but she has also appeared in Malayalam, Kannada, and Bollywood films.
She is active in philanthropic activities and has contributed to a variety of causes, including orphaned children's welfare and animal rights.
Nayanthara has had a very successful career, receiving various honors and prizes for her performances. She is regarded as a leading actress in the South Indian cinema industry.
Nayanthara is noted for keeping her private life discreet. She stays low profile when it comes to her personal relationships and life outside of the film industry.