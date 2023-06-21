MI7: Dead Reckoning- 7 reasons to watch Tom Cruise in action!

Entertainment
Ethan Hunt is back with a bang! As anticipation builds for release, here are 7 reasons to catch the first part of Tom Cruise’s last outing as the IMF spy.
Ethan and his team are tracking a new mission, with new members on both the good side and the bad. But there are hints of the past to deal with.
What is a Tom Cruise film without some good action. From car chases to miles of running, full-on action is what the movie promises.
Cruise has outdone himself once again with the risks he takes. We shall witness his big high altitude jump on a bike in this film.
Ilsa Faust returns in action and so does Benji and Luther with their tech skills. The White Widow is back and Kittridge from the first mission makes an appearance.
Hayley Atwell as Grace, is getting high praise from initial reviews. Esai Morales as Gabriel is Ethan’s new nemesis, the one him and his team must take down.
Though Esai Morales plays the villain, the actual threat is new and maybe a foreshadowing. IMF seems to be after an AI this time around, which is quite intriguing.
With a part two set to release in 2024, this movie can be expected to have cliff hangers which will build your excitement for the last film in the franchise next year.