One Piece Gear 5: 7 reasons to watch THIS popular anime

With the release of One Piece Episode 1071, the Gear 5 metamorphosis left no stone untouched. The real name of Luffy's devil fruit is Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika, the Sun God

Image credits: our own

Joyful Boy

Joy Boy is an enigma who lived 800 years before Luffy, with much of his past and actual identity unknown.

Image credits: our own

Gear 5 Luffy

Luffy is effectively doping his blood to boost his stamina and speed, but this exhausts him and eventually reduces his life span. 

Image credits: our own

New Gear 5 Powers and Abilities

Luffy's form is the pinnacle of his devil fruit skills, granting him god-like abilities by allowing him to achieve everything he can think.

Image credits: our own

Awakening of the Devil Fruit

The power awakening of a devil fruit user is generally represented as clouds enveloping their body. In Luffy's case, this happened in the final encounter with Kaido in Onigashima. 

Image credits: our own

Luffy's True Nature

 Logia fruits provide people with the ability to generate, manipulate, and convert their bodies into natural components. 

Image credits: our own

The Luffy Gears

Each of his gears demonstrates that Luffy's limitless ingenuity and ability to employ his skills are his most valuable qualities. 

Image credits: our own

Luffy's devil fruit

The real name of Luffy's devil fruit is Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika, the Sun God

Image credits: our own
