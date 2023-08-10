One Piece Gear 5: 7 reasons to watch THIS popular anime

Entertainment
With the release of One Piece Episode 1071, the Gear 5 metamorphosis left no stone untouched. The real name of Luffy's devil fruit is Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika, the Sun God
Joy Boy is an enigma who lived 800 years before Luffy, with much of his past and actual identity unknown.
Luffy is effectively doping his blood to boost his stamina and speed, but this exhausts him and eventually reduces his life span.
Luffy's form is the pinnacle of his devil fruit skills, granting him god-like abilities by allowing him to achieve everything he can think.
The power awakening of a devil fruit user is generally represented as clouds enveloping their body. In Luffy's case, this happened in the final encounter with Kaido in Onigashima.
Logia fruits provide people with the ability to generate, manipulate, and convert their bodies into natural components.
Each of his gears demonstrates that Luffy's limitless ingenuity and ability to employ his skills are his most valuable qualities.
