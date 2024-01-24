Entertainment

Revathy Asha on seeing Ram Lalla's idol, 'Something stirred within me'

Image credits: Instagram

Revathy Asha on Ram Mandir opening ceremony

Actress Revathy Asha was moved by the Ram Mandir opening ceremony and posted a heartfelt message on Instagram.

Image credits: X

Revathy Asha's reaction to seeing Ram Lalla's idol

She said that she felt something when she saw 'Ram Lalla's tempting face. In her post, she also stated that as a Hindu, she attempts to downplay her views. 

Image credits: Instagram

Post

She shared Ram Lalla's idol and wrote, "Yesterday was an unforgettable day!!! I did not know I would feel the way it did when I saw Ram Lalla’s enticing face."

Image credits: Instagram

Caption

"Something stirred within me… It is strange that being born a Hindu we keep our beliefs to ourselves, try not to hurt other beliefs, we try to underplay." she wrote.

Image credits: Instagram

Caption

"Secular India is what we strongly feel and keep our religious beliefs personal. This is how it should be for all." she continued. 

Image credits: Instagram

Caption

She concluded by saying, "The homecoming of Shri Ram has indeed changed things for many… we said it aloud, maybe for the first time that we are ‘believers’!!! Jai Shri Ram."

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One