Revathy Asha on seeing Ram Lalla's idol, 'Something stirred within me'

Entertainment
Actress Revathy Asha was moved by the Ram Mandir opening ceremony and posted a heartfelt message on Instagram.
She said that she felt something when she saw 'Ram Lalla's tempting face. In her post, she also stated that as a Hindu, she attempts to downplay her views.
She shared Ram Lalla's idol and wrote, "Yesterday was an unforgettable day!!! I did not know I would feel the way it did when I saw Ram Lalla’s enticing face."
"Something stirred within me… It is strange that being born a Hindu we keep our beliefs to ourselves, try not to hurt other beliefs, we try to underplay." she wrote.
"Secular India is what we strongly feel and keep our religious beliefs personal. This is how it should be for all." she continued.
She concluded by saying, "The homecoming of Shri Ram has indeed changed things for many… we said it aloud, maybe for the first time that we are ‘believers’!!! Jai Shri Ram."