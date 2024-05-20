Entertainment

Not Prabhas, Anushka Shetty to marry a Kannada film producer?

Baahubali star Anushka Shetty is rumoured to marry a Kannada film producer by the end of 2024. Reports only identify him as a Kannada producer in his early 40s.

Image credits: Instagram

Although no formal announcement has been made, media speculation indicates that the wedding date has already been selected.

Image credits: social media

Many admirers are surprised by the rumours of an engagement. For years, Anushka was linked romantically to her "Baahubali" co-star Prabhas.

Image credits: our own

However, the stars continuously refuted the accusations, claiming they just had a close relationship.

Image credits: our own

Details regarding Anushka's purported fiancé are limited. According to reports, he is a Kannada producer in his early forties. 

Image credits: Instagram

According to speculations, Anushka Shetty plans to marry before the end of this year. Meanwhile, many speculated that the actress is dating her Baahubali co-star Prabhas.

Image credits: Instagram

Anushka and Prabhas are one of Telugu cinema's most popular couples, and fans have long desired to see them together in real life.

Image credits: Instagram

However, the two have always claimed that they are simply good friends.

Image credits: Instagram

A few years ago, she even responded to the relationship speculations, saying, "Prabhas is one of my three am friends."

Image credits: Instagram
