Jr NTR Net Worth: Know RRR star assets, property and salary

On May 20, the RRR actor Jr NTR turned 41. Here's a look at his career, net worth, assets, property, forthcoming projects, and more

Jr. NTR is a prominent South actor. The celebrity has won over audiences with his talent and on-screen personality.

Jr NTR masterfully depicts his parts in strong action and profound emotional passages, leaving fans awestruck.

According to the latest media reports, Jr. NTR's net worth Rs450 crores, or almost $60 million, in 2024.

However, the exact figures can’t be traced without the person's personal intervention. 

This sum, which considers his earnings from investments, commercial endeavours, endorsements, and acting, is based on several sources.

According to reports, the actor charged Rs 60 crores for 'Devara: Part 1'.

While CineJosh stated that Jr's Bollywood debut, 'War 2' alongside Hrithik Roshan, will pay him Rs 50 crore.

