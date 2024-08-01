Entertainment

Nora Fatehi charges THIS whooping amount for a song

Nora Fatehi charges THIS huge amount for a song in the industry today. Check out her compensation HERE

Image credits: Instagram

A Challenging Start

Nora Fatehi moved to India with only Rs 5000, faced considerable difficulties. She lived in a 3-bedroom house with nine others, often survived on minimal food like eggs and bread

Image credits: Instagram /norafatehi

Breakthrough Role

Her film career began with the movie Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014. This initial role marked the start of her journey in the Indian film industry

Image credits: Instagram /norafatehi

Bigg Boss Participation

Nora Fatehi gained additional fame by participating in the popular reality show Bigg Boss. This exposure helped her broaden her audience and set the stage for future success

Image credits: instagram

Rise to Fame

She gained widespread recognition for her glamorous dance performances across Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi films. Her performance in Manohari from Baahubali: The Beginning

Image credits: instagram

Current Earnings

As of now, Nora Fatehi charges around Rs 2 crore for a single dance sequence in films. This substantial fee reflects her established status and success in the industry

Image credits: instagram

Upcoming Projects

Nora Fatehi's future projects include highly anticipated films such as KD – The Devil, Housefull 5, and Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Image credits: instagram
