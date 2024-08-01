Why did Shah Rukh Khan, Ness Wadia indulge in heated argument?

Entertainment
The Indian Premier League's franchise owners met on Wednesday night at the BCCI headquarters to strategize the upcoming season.
Many subjects were apparently on the agenda before the conference, the most important of which were mega auctions and the numerous factors involved with them.
Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders, who attended the conference, was unimpressed with the idea of the huge auction.
Ness Wadia, the co-owner of the Punjab Kings was in favour of getting a mega auction done this year.
The two had a heated altercation at one point during the meeting.
SRK received backing from Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran, who said that it "takes a lot of time to build" the squad.