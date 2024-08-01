Entertainment

Gauri to Twinkle: Bollywood wives and their successful business

Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's wife is an interior designer and film producer. She has designed spaces for celebrities such as Roberto Cavalli, Mukesh Ambani, Ralph Lauren, Karan Johar, and more

Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna is the founder of 'White Window'- a leading interior design store and is a successful author.

Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan's wife is an Indian fashion designer specializing in wedding couture, renowned for her intricate and heavily embellished designs. 

Mana Shetty

Mana Shetty is a social activist, designer, and businesswoman. She owns the R-House in Mumbai which is a store that sells upscale lifestyle and décor products.

Maheep Kapoor

Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor is an entrepreneur and jewelry designer which are known for her 'Chandbalis for Satyani fine jewels' collection.

Tahira Kashyap Khurana

She is a multi-talented Indian film director, writer, producer, and inspirational speaker.

