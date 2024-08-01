Gauri to Twinkle: Bollywood wives and their successful business

Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan's wife is an interior designer and film producer. She has designed spaces for celebrities such as Roberto Cavalli, Mukesh Ambani, Ralph Lauren, Karan Johar, and more
Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna is the founder of 'White Window'- a leading interior design store and is a successful author.
Varun Dhawan's wife is an Indian fashion designer specializing in wedding couture, renowned for her intricate and heavily embellished designs.
Mana Shetty is a social activist, designer, and businesswoman. She owns the R-House in Mumbai which is a store that sells upscale lifestyle and décor products.
Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor is an entrepreneur and jewelry designer which are known for her 'Chandbalis for Satyani fine jewels' collection.
She is a multi-talented Indian film director, writer, producer, and inspirational speaker.