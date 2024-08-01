Entertainment

Nikhil Kamath net worth: Know Zerodha's co-founder wealth and more

Nikhil Kamath, India's brightest investor and philanthropist, has been hosting an eclectic roster of guests on his podcast People by WTF.

It's unusual to see Indian millionaires broadcast podcasts, but Nikhil has carved out a distinct niche for himself in the corporate world.
 

His podcast has had a fascinating mix of guests, including celebrity Ranbir Kapoor, who recently visited on the show for an engaging talk about the entertainment industry.

Kamath, the co-founder of Zerodha, India's largest retail broking company, became a millionaire at 37.

According to the 2024 Forbes Billionaires List, his net worth is $3.1 billion, a tribute to his leadership, strategic acumen, and steadfast commitment.

Behind this amazing financial success comes a compelling story of endurance, ambition, and constant invention.

Kamath's rise from call centre worker to entrepreneur shows how one person's bold ideas and innovative thinking can change whole sectors.

His first job was at a contact centre, where Chance introduced him to the financial market. This early exposure kindled Kamath's love for trading and set the stage for his career.

Kamath is from Bangalore and left school at 14 to pursue a different career, which changed his life. In addition to Zerodha, Kamath founded True Beacon, an investment firm.

Accordin to reports Kamath's companies use technology to democratise financial services and improve investment chances.

