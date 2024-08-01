Taapsee Pannu turns 36: 7 must see movies of the actress

Entertainment
Taapsee Pannu turns 36. Here are 7 must see movies of the actress
In Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee Pannu plays Rani Kashyap, a woman caught in a web of mystery and intrigue. Her performance in this suspenseful thriller highlights her versatility
In Pink, Taapsee Pannu plays Minal Arora, a young woman seeking justice after being assaulted. Her portrayal of resilience and strength highlights critical social issues
In Badla, Taapsee Pannu stars as Naina Sethi, a successful businesswoman entangled in a murder case. Her gripping performance keeps the suspense high
Thappad features Taapsee Pannu as Amrita, a woman who questions her self-worth after being slapped by her husband. Her role challenges societal norms
In Manmarziyaan, Taapsee Pannu shines as Rumi, a free-spirited woman navigating complex relationships. Her performance captures the essence of modern love and emotional turmoil
Saand Ki Aankh showcases Taapsee Pannu as Chandro Tomar, a sharpshooter who breaks stereotypes in a male-dominated sport
Taapsee Pannu plays the role of Samara, one of the leading ladies in this comedy