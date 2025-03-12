Entertainment

Jr NTR donnes a Richand Mille McLaren Speedtail; Know whopping price

Highly sought-after actor Junior NTR was spotted wearing an expensive watch in Mumbai
 

Image credits: jr ntr instagram

Expensive watch!

Mumbai residents were stunned to see Jr. NTR's watch. Although some celebrities, including cricketers, own expensive watches, none exceed ₹2.5 crore, reports say

Image credits: jr ntr instagram

Rare watch

Junior NTR wore one of the world's rarest watches

Image credits: jr ntr instagram

What is the watch's name?

NTR wore a watch called Richard Mille RM 40-01 Tourbillon McLaren Speedtail

Image credits: jr ntr instagram

How much does the watch cost?

This watch is said to cost ₹7.47 crore

Image credits: jr ntr instagram

What's special?

This watch has the power to absorb shock. It also has very advanced technology

Image credits: jr ntr instagram

Shah Rukh Khan

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is said to own a watch worth ₹12 crore. Apart from that, NTR has such a large amount of watch

Image credits: jr ntr instagram

