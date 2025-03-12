Jr NTR donnes a Richand Mille McLaren Speedtail; Know whopping price

Entertainment
Highly sought-after actor Junior NTR was spotted wearing an expensive watch in Mumbai
Mumbai residents were stunned to see Jr. NTR's watch. Although some celebrities, including cricketers, own expensive watches, none exceed ₹2.5 crore, reports say
Junior NTR wore one of the world's rarest watches
NTR wore a watch called Richard Mille RM 40-01 Tourbillon McLaren Speedtail
This watch is said to cost ₹7.47 crore
This watch has the power to absorb shock. It also has very advanced technology
Actor Shah Rukh Khan is said to own a watch worth ₹12 crore. Apart from that, NTR has such a large amount of watch
