Nita Ambani wore watch worth THIS much; Know shocking price here

Entertainment
Nita Ambani dazzled at Jio World Plaza launch with a Rs. 3 crore Patek Philippe watch, reflecting her exquisite taste
Nita Ambani attended the Jio World Plaza launch on October 31, 2023, wearing a Patek Philippe Haute Joaillerie watch worth Rs. 3 crores
At the event, Nita wore a stunning light blue gown with flowy sleeves and scalloped detailing, complemented by dainty earrings and glam makeup
Nita's Patek Philippe Nautilus Haute Joaillerie watch, Rs. 2.91 crores, features 18k gold dial plate, white gold case adorned with diamonds, sapphire crystal case back
This isn't Nita's only luxurious timepiece. At IPL match, she wore customised jersey, an expensive watch, showcasing her preference for minimal yet elegant accessories
Another notable watch in Nita's collection is the Patek Philippe Nautilus 7118/1200R, valued at Rs. 1.05 crores. It features an 18k rose gold case and bracelet
The Patek Philippe Nautilus 7118/1200R's gold opaline dial and elegant design add charm and sophistication, reflecting Nita Ambani's refined taste in luxury accessories
Nita Ambani's exquisite watch collection, including the Nautilus models, highlights her love for high-end fashion and accessories, underscoring her status as a style icon