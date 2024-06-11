Darshan Thoogudeepa: 7 best movies of Kannada actor

Entertainment
Sandalwood actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's arrest in the Renukaswamy murder case shocks Karnataka. Here are 7 best movies of the actor
This action-packed movie directed by Prem marked a significant turning point in Darshan's career. He played the role of a ruthless gangster
Another collaboration with director Om Prakash Rao, this film showcased Darshan's versatility as an actor. He portrayed a complex character
Directed by K. Madesha, "Gaja" was a commercial success known for its action sequences and powerful dialogues. Darshan played the titular role of Gaja
Directed by Dinakar Thoogudeepa, "Saarathi" was a milestone in Darshan's career. This action-drama received critical acclaim for its gripping storyline
In this historical biopic directed by Naganna, Darshan portrayed the role of the legendary freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna. The film was a commercial success
Directed by M. D. Sridhar, 'Bulbul' is a romantic action drama that received positive reviews. Darshan's portrayal of a lovelorn young man with a dark past
Directed by V. Harikrishna and Pon Kumaran, 'Yajamana' was a commercial success. Darshan played the role of a village headman who fights against injustice